SEOUL, July 26 Two consortiums of South Korean
flour millers bought a combined 70,800 tonnes of milling wheat
via tenders on Wednesday, traders said.
Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd, Daesun Flour Mills,
and Samhwa Flour Mills bought a combined 29,300 tonnes of U.S.
origin milling wheat from Louis Dreyfus Commodities for arrival
in November.
While company sources declined to reveal price information,
other details of the purchases are as follows:
PRODUCT TONNE
Soft White 12,300
Hard Red Winter 10,200
Dark Northern Spring 6,800
In a separate tender, Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd, Samyang
Milmax Corp, Daesun Flour Mills, Samhwa Flour Mills and Korea
Flour Mills Co Ltd together bought a total of 41,500 tonnes of
Australian milling wheat from Glencore for arrival in early
December at the port of Incheon, traders said.
While the price information was not available, other details
of the purchases are:
PRODUCT TONNE
Australian Standard 37,500
Australian Hard 4,000
