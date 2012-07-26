SEOUL, July 26 Two consortiums of South Korean flour millers bought a combined 70,800 tonnes of milling wheat via tenders on Wednesday, traders said. Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd, Daesun Flour Mills, and Samhwa Flour Mills bought a combined 29,300 tonnes of U.S. origin milling wheat from Louis Dreyfus Commodities for arrival in November. While company sources declined to reveal price information, other details of the purchases are as follows: PRODUCT TONNE Soft White 12,300 Hard Red Winter 10,200 Dark Northern Spring 6,800 In a separate tender, Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd, Samyang Milmax Corp, Daesun Flour Mills, Samhwa Flour Mills and Korea Flour Mills Co Ltd together bought a total of 41,500 tonnes of Australian milling wheat from Glencore for arrival in early December at the port of Incheon, traders said. While the price information was not available, other details of the purchases are: PRODUCT TONNE Australian Standard 37,500 Australian Hard 4,000 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)