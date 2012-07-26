SEOUL, July 26 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp
, DongA One Corp, Daehan Flour Mills
and YoungNam Flour Mills together bought a combined
41,000 tonnes of Australian milling wheat via a tender on
Wednesday, company sources said.
DongA One Corp passed on its other milling wheat tender with
Samyang Milmax Corp, the sources said.
The Australian wheat products will arrive at the ports of
Busan and Incheon in December, the sources added, while
declining to reveal supplier and price information.
DongA One Corp and Samyang Milmax Corp had originally sought
U.S. origin milling wheat for arrival in late October in the
original tender offer.
(Reporting By Eunhye Shin, Jane Chung; Editing by Ed Lane)