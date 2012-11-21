SEOUL, Nov 21 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd has bought a total of 48,200 tonnes of milling wheat via tenders closed on Wednesday, traders said. While price information was not available, details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER ORIGIN SHIPMENT 24,500 Toepfer International U.S. March 1-31,2013 23,700 CWB Canada Feb 20-Mar 20,2013 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)