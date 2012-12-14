SEOUL, Dec 14 Two consortiums of South Korean
flour millers bought a total of 47,000 tonnes of milling wheat
from Columbia Grain Inc (CGI) via tenders closed late on
Thursday, traders said on Friday.
DongA One and Samyang Milmax Corp together bought 24,000
tonnes of U.S. origin wheat from CGI for shipment in April,
traders said, while price information was not available.
Another consortium of CJ Cheiljedang Corp, Daehan Flour
Mills Co Ltd, Samhwa Flour Mills, DongA One Corp and Daesun
Flour Mills bought a combined 23,000 tonnes of U.S. milling
wheat also from CGI, they added.
The products are for May, 2013 arrivals and details are as
follows:
PRODUCT TONNE PRICE(FOB/T)
Soft White(9.5 max) 8,200 $325
Soft White(8.5 max) 2,100 $328
Hard Red Winter 2,800 $355
Northern Spring 9,900 $371
(Reporting By Eunhye Shin and Jane Chung; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)