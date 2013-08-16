SEOUL, Aug 16 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp bought 47,800 tonnes of U.S. milling wheat for October shipment via tenders closed on Wednesday, traders said on Friday. The flour miller purchased the product from Cargill. The wheat will arrive at the ports of Incheon and Busan. Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE COMMODITY PRICE(FOB/T) SHIPMENT 25,000 Soft White $272 Oct 1-31, 2013 1,600 Soft White $276 Oct 1-31, 2013 10,800 Hard Red Winter $310 Oct 1-31, 2013 10,400 Northern Spring $314 Oct 1-31, 2013 (Reporting By Narae Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)