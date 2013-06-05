By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, June 5 South Korea has not detected any
genetically modified wheat in tests of imports of the grain and
flour from the U.S. state of Oregon, its government said on
Wednesday.
Korean millers last week suspended wheat imports from the
U.S. pending tests, after news that unapproved genetically
modified wheat had been found growing in Oregon spooked buyers
globally.
The test results on wheat imported from Oregon follow
preliminary negative findings on Monday.
The Korean Flour Mills Industry Association was not
immediately available for comment.
South Korea - which last year sourced roughly half of its
total wheat imports of 5 million tonnes from the United States -
has also raised quarantine measures on U.S. feed wheat.