SEOUL, June 3 South Korea did not detect
genetically modified (GM) wheat in a preliminary test of
imported wheat and flour from the U.S. state of Oregon, South
Korea's Yonhap news agency said on Monday.
The country's Ministry of Food and Drug is due to release
final test results on Wednesday.
Although the United States has embraced GM crops such as
soybeans and cotton, GM wheat has never been approved in the
United States, or anywhere else in the world.
Wheat found in a northeast Oregon field in late April was
developed by biotech giant Monsanto Co more than a
decade ago but never put into commercial production.