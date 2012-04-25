By Souhail Karam
MEKNES, Morocco, April 25 Morocco's wheat
harvest should stand at around 3 million tonnes this year,
including 2 million tonnes of soft wheat, down sharply from a
year earlier, the head of the country's agriculture industry
group said on Wednesday.
This would mean that wheat imports may rise by 50 percent
from their level during the ongoing import calendar year, which
starts in June and ends in May of the following year. Bread and
semolina are the staples for Morocco's 34-million population.
Agriculture Minister Aziz Akhannouch said the cereals
harvest should reach 4.8 million tonnes this year, above the
most recent forecasts but far below last year's level and the
crop budget for 2012, due to bad weather.
Akhannouch did not give a breakdown per variety for the
harvest.
A year earlier, Morocco produced 8.4 million tonnes of
cereals in 2011, including 4.17 million of soft wheat, 1.85
million of durum wheat and 2.34 million of barley.
Ahmed Ouayach, who heads the Moroccan Confederation of
Agriculture, told Reuters Akhannouch's forecast means that the
wheat harvest would stand at 3 million tonnes, including 2
million tonnes of soft wheat and 2 million tonnes of barley.
"The ratio of distribution between the three types of
cereals cultivated in Morocco is 40 percent for soft wheat, 40
percent for barley and 20 percent for durum wheat," Ouayach said
on the sidelines of an agriculture fair in the northern city of
Meknes.
"This is a very average harvest," he added.
A senior official, familiar with the local cereals industry,
said around half of the country's soft wheat harvest ends up in
the "formal distribution chain" while the other half is consumed
by growers due to predominant subsistence and rudimentary
farming.
"For durum wheat, the whole production is consumed by
growers," the official said on condition of anonymity.
The latest available import data from state-run grains
authority ONICL, shows that Morocco imported 2.44 million tonnes
of wheat, including 1.96 million tonnes of soft wheat, in the 10
months to the end-March, 2012.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has projected Morocco's
wheat import needs to exceed 5 million tonnes this year from 3.2
million tonnes for the previous campaign. Barley imports are
projected to almost double to 1 million tonnes.
The finance ministry has revised down its economic growth
projections for 2012 to between 3 and 4 percent versus the 4.2
percent outlined in the budget due to the impact of bad weather
on agriculture and amid financial trouble in the euro zone,
Rabat's main business partner.
Agriculture in Morocco, one of the world's biggest cereal
importers, relies heavily on rain with the bulk of irrigated
areas owned by big landholders.
The agriculture ministry estimates that the sector generates
20 percent of the country's Gross Domestis Product and employs
45 percent of the 11-million active population.
Some 5.3 million hectares of land are farmed by some 1.4
million Moroccans, the ministry says.
