HAMBURG May 26 A group of buyers in the Philippines has issued a tender to purchase 95,850 tonnes of feed wheat and up to 84,375 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Tuesday.

The tender deadline is Tuesday, May 27, traders said.

The group is seeking shipment of 47,575 tonnes of wheat on Aug. 1-20 if sourced from Australia or India or July 10-30 if sourced from the Black Sea region or European Union, traders said.

A further consignment of 48,275 tonnes of wheat is sought for shipment on Sept. 1-20 if sourced from Australia or India or Aug. 10-30 if sourced from the Black Sea region or EU.

Shipment of up to 40,375 tonnes of soymeal is sought on Oct. 5-25 if sourced from Argentina or the U.S. Gulf or Oct. 20-Nov. 9 if from the U.S. Pacific North West coast.

A second consignment of up to 44,000 tonnes of soymeal is sought for shipment on Oct. 26-Nov. 15 if sourced from Argentina or the U.S. Gulf or Nov. 10-30 if from the U.S. Pacific northwest coast.

In the last reported feed wheat tender from the Philippines on April 28, a group of animal feed makers purchased 52,500 tonnes of Australian-origin feed wheat.