April 20 Restaurant Group Plc finance chief, Barry Nightingale, is set to leave the company after less than a year in the role, Sky News reported.
SEOUL, Sept 5 Seven South Korean buyers, including Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd purchased a total of 32,300 tonnes of milling wheat on Thursday, Korean traders said.
The commodity was said to be No. 2 or better Canadian Western Red Spring with a minimum 13.5 percent protein content, they said.
Seller was Glencore, and the price was around $297-$298 a tonne on an FOB basis, they added.
Shipment is scheduled for January to February, 2015. (Reporting by Chris Lee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Mattel inc - q1 reported loss per share $0.33; q1 adjusted loss per share $0.32; q1 net sales $735.6 million versus. 869.4 million last year