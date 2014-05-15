SEOUL, May 15 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd is seeking a total of 24,300 tonnes of U.S. milling wheat for September shipment via a tender on Thursday, traders said. The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday and the product should arrive at the port of Incheon, they said. Details of the tenders are as follows: TONNE COMMODITY SHIPMENT 14,000 Western and/or Soft White Sept.01-Sept.30, 2014 4,900 Hard Red Winter Sept.01-Sept.30, 2014 5,400 (Dark) Northern Spring Sept.01-Sept.30, 2014 (Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)