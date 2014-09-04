BRIEF-Grupo LALA says Q1 net sales were 14.8 billion pesos (April 24)
* Q1 net sales 14.8 billion pesos versus 12.5 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Sept 4 South Korean mill CJ Cheiljedang Corp bought a total of 26,100 tonnes of U.S. Western White or Soft White wheat on Wednesday, Korean traders said. One purchase of 21,200 tonnes wheat of 10.5 percent maximum protein was made at around $260 a tonne, one trader said, and another said the price was $262.89 a tonne. The second purchase of 4,900 tonnes wheat of 8.5 percent maximum protein was made at around $300 a tonne, one trader said, and another said the price was $299.63 per tonne. The seller was said to be CHS. The products will arrive at Incheon and Busan, and shipment is scheduled between Jan. 1 and 31, 2015. (Reporting by Chris Lee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Q1 net sales 14.8 billion pesos versus 12.5 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Honda Motor, which plans to release an electric vehicle in the chinese market next year, is expected to produce it locally - Nikkei