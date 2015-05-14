SEOUL, May 14 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd issued an Invitation to Bid (ITB) seeking a total of 45,000 tonnes of Western Australian wheat for October loading via tenders, South Korean traders said on Thursday. The tender will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Thursday, and details are as follows: TONNES COMMODITY PROTEIN(%) 40,100 Standard White 10.3-11 4,900 Hard min. 11.5 * Note: Loading ports are restricted to Fremantle, Geraldton and Albany ports. (Reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Anand Basu)