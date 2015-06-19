SEOUL, June 19 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd is seeking a total of 50,000 tonnes of U.S. origin wheat via tenders for October shipment, South Korean traders said on Friday. The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday. Details are as follows: TONNES COMMODITY PROTEIN(pct) 30,200 Western/Soft White max. 10.5 2,350 Western/Soft White max. 8.5 6,200 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 11,250 Dark/Northern Spring min. 14.0 (Reporting By Hooyeon Kim and Brian Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)