SEOUL, June 24 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd is seeking a total of 50,000 tonnes of Australian wheat via tenders for loading between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15, South Korean traders said on Wednesday. The tenders will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Wednesday, they said. Details are as follows: TONNES COMMODITY PROTEIN(pct) 45,900 Soft White 10.3-11.0 4,100 Hard min. 11.5 (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)