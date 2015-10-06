Oct 6 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp and Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd are seeking up to 98,650 tonnes milling wheat via tenders, South Korean traders said on Tuesday. Details of the tenders are as follows: CJ's tender for U.S. milling wheat for shipment in January, 2016 will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT). Wheat TONNES GRAIN TYPE PROTEIN(pct) 13,600 Western White/ max. 10.5 Soft White 1,150 Western White/ max. 8.5 and/or max. 9.0 Soft White 5,100 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 3,500 Northern Spring/ min. 14 Dark Northern Spring Daehan's tender for U.S. milling wheat for shipment in January, 2016 will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT). Wheat TONNES GRAIN TYPE PROTEIN(pct) 9,800 Western White/ max. 10.5 Soft White 5,500 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 10,000 Northern Spring/ min. 14 Dark Northern Spring Daehan's tender for Australian milling wheat for shipment in March, 2016 will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT). Wheat TONNES GRAIN TYPE PROTEIN(pct) 44,700 Australian Standard White Wheat min. 10.3-max. 11 5,300 Australian Hard Wheat min. 11.5 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)