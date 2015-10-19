Oct 19 South Korean flour mill CJ Cheiljedang Corp purchased 61,000 tonnes of U.S.-origin milling wheat in two tenders on Friday, South Korean traders said. The tenders had sought shipment in February 2016. The utility declined to disclose supplier information, but other details of the purchas are as follows: TONNES COMMODITY PRICE 29,800 Western/Soft White Around $249 3,500 Western/Soft White Around $320 11,200 Hard Red Winter Around $225 16,500 Northern Spring Around $239 * Note: The products will arrive at Incheon and Busan ports. (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Sunil Nair)