BRIEF-A.G. Leventis (Nigeria) posts FY group loss before tax of 2.91 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group loss before income tax of 2.91 billion naira versus profit of 291.2 million naira year ago
SEOUL, Oct 19 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd bought 50,000 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from Australia in a tender that closed on Friday, a source from the utility said on Monday. The wheat was for shipment in April, the source said, but declined to disclose details about prices. Details of the tender are as follows: TONNES COMMODITY SUPPLIER 43,500 Australian Standard White Mitsui 6,500 Australian Hard Mitsui * Note: The products will arrive at Incheon and Busan ports. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* FY ended Dec 2016 group loss before income tax of 2.91 billion naira versus profit of 291.2 million naira year ago
* Says it sold 2,108 buses in January-April, down 29.1 percent y/y