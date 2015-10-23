SEOUL Oct 23 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp has bought 50,000 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from Australia via a tender closed on Thursday, South Korean traders said on Friday.

The seller was said to be Glencore. The products will arrive at Incheon and Busan, and shipment is scheduled between May. 1 and May. 31, 2016, the source said, but declined to disclose details about prices. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Sunil Nair)