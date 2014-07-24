BRIEF-Beibu Gulf Tourism sets up transit JV in Beihai
* Says the JV is capitalized at 50 million yuan and the co is holding 50 percent stake in it
SEOUL, July 24 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd is seeking 17,600 tonnes of U.S. milling wheat for December shipment via a tender on Thursday, traders said.
The tender will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday, and the product should arrive at the port of Incheon, they said. (Reporting by Chris Lee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says the JV is capitalized at 50 million yuan and the co is holding 50 percent stake in it
HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It's time Japan's reformers tackled the buyout bullies. For all Tokyo has done to make firms better run and more profitable, minority investors remain vulnerable to mistreatment.
Jan 24 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co., Ltd. :