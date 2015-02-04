Bunge profit slumps on weak agribusiness margins
May 3 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a fall in its first-quarter profit as weak demand from South America weighed on margins in its agribusiness.
SEOUL, Feb 4 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp is seeking a total of 50,000 tonnes of Australian wheat for June shipment via a tender, South Korean traders said on Wednesday. The tender will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on February 4. The products should be shipped to Incheon and Busan ports between June 1 and June 30, and details are as follows: TONNES GRAIN TYPE 42,300 Korean Australian Standard White 7,700 Australian Hard * Note: Korean ASW blend is APW 70 pct and ANW 30 pct with 5 pct more or less. Sellers may offer smaller and/or larger quantity than requested quantity at sellers' option. (Reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
(Adds table) LONDON, May 3 Britain's grocery market grew by 3.7 percent in the 12 weeks to April 23, the fastest rate since September 2013, driven by Britons splashing out on food at Easter and inflation edging higher, industry data showed on Wednesday. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said all 10 major retailers were in growth for the first time in three-and-a-half years. Grocery prices jumped 2.6 percent year-on-year in the period, up from the 2.3 percent recorded in th