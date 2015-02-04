SEOUL, Feb 4 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp is seeking a total of 50,000 tonnes of Australian wheat for June shipment via a tender, South Korean traders said on Wednesday. The tender will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on February 4. The products should be shipped to Incheon and Busan ports between June 1 and June 30, and details are as follows: TONNES GRAIN TYPE 42,300 Korean Australian Standard White 7,700 Australian Hard * Note: Korean ASW blend is APW 70 pct and ANW 30 pct with 5 pct more or less. Sellers may offer smaller and/or larger quantity than requested quantity at sellers' option. (Reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)