Sept 18 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd is seeking a total of 51,000 tonnes of Australian wheat via tenders for loading between Feb. 15 and March 15, 2016, South Korean traders said on Friday. The tender will close at 2 p.m.(0500 GMT) on Friday, they said. Details are as follows: TONNES COMMODITY PROTEIN(pct) 48,000 Australian Standard 10.3-11 White Wheat 3,000 Australian Hard Wheat min. 11.5 * Note: The products are to arrive at South Korean ports. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)