ABU DHABI Aug 20 Syria's state grain agency
said on Tuesday it had cancelled a tender for 200,000 tonnes of
soft milling wheat.
"The offers presented were not in accordance with our
specifications," a source at the General Establishment for
Cereal Processing and Trade (Hoboob) told Reuters.
Only two offers were made to the agency, the source said,
adding that a date for another tender could be announced
shortly.
"I'm not surprised at all," Geneva-based Agrinews analyst
James Dunsterville said. "Who would want trade with Syria?"
"It was probably not a payment reason but rather that they
did not get a single offer as per tender terms and therefore
they had to reject offers."
The tender for the wheat, for which payment could be made
using frozen bank accounts abroad, had closed on Monday.
"Using the money from frozen funds is not easy and there are
still restrictions on how you can use it," one trader said.
The Syrians were asking for a bid bond of 5 percent of the
volume or a maximum of 1 million euros, which was seen as
excessive in view of the political risk, the trader said.
"The Syrians also wanted offers to be valid for seven days,
something which only the lowest-risk buyers can demand," the
trader said.
Syria is trying to tap frozen funds in foreign bank accounts
to step up purchases of food stocks including wheat, as civil
war and a deepening humanitarian crisis push President Bashar
al-Assad to seek new ways to feed his people.
"There is still an element of risk in using the frozen
funds," another trader said. "I think after the system has been
used a few times and shown to work, people will be more willing
to offer."
Food is excluded from Western sanctions imposed on the
Syrian government, which is fighting to suppress a two-year
uprising. But banking sanctions have made it difficult for
traders doing business with Damascus to get payment.
Civil war in Syria has cut the wheat harvest to its lowest
in nearly three decades at around 1.5 million tonnes, less than
half the pre-conflict average.
(Reporting By Maha El Dahan, additional reporting by Michael
Hogan in Hamburg and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by
Keiron Henderson and Dale Hudson)