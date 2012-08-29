(Adds detail from paragraph two)

HAMBURG Aug 29 Tunisia's state grains agency has purchased 150,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat in a tender for the same volume, which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The origin of the wheat was optional.

Traders said four 25,000 tonne consignments were purchased at $329.00, $333.99, $336.25 and $344.68 a tonne c&f from one seller.

Another seller sold two 25,000 tonne consignments at $338.00 and $344.73 a tonne c&f.

The lowest offer of $329.00 was for optional origins including India. India is currently making major wheat export sales to clear its stocks.

The tender sought shipment between October and December, depending on the country of origin.

Tunisia's last reported tender was on July 19, when it purchased 125,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat in a tender. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jane Baird)