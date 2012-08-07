* CWB lost monopoly, owns no grain storage
* Grain handlers to accept delivery of CWB grain
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 7 CWB, the former
Canadian Wheat Board, said on Tuesday that it had reached
agreements with 10 additional grain-handling companies, giving
farmers delivery options at all country elevators in Western
Canada.
A Canadian law stripped CWB of its wheat and barley
marketing monopoly as of Aug. 1. CWB continues to buy farmers'
grain in the open market, but it does not own storage facilities
in the country or at ports.
The latest deals with grain handlers to accept delivery of
CWB grain include privately held Parrish & Heimbecker, Paterson
Grain, and farmer-owned independent grain terminals.
CWB had earlier announced deals with the big three Canadian
grain handlers - Viterra Inc, which Glencore
International PLC is taking over; Cargill Ltd
; and Richardson International Ltd - as well as Louis
Dreyfus Canada.