New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
HONG KONG, June 14 Wheelock Properties Ltd, a unit of Hong Kong-listed Wheelock Co, has won a HK$3.8 billion ($489 million) tender for a residential site in Hong Kong's Kowloon district. The price came in at the low end of expectations of between HK$3.8 billion and HK$4.3 billion.
($1 = 7.7643 Hong Kong dollars)
Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Joy Leung
