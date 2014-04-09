HONG KONG, April 9 WH Group Ltd, the world's
largest pork processor, is set to launch its Hong Kong initial
public offering (IPO) on Thursday in a HK$8.00-11.25 per share
range, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with
the matter.
WH Group, which last year bought U.S. pork producer
Smithfield Foods, intends to sell shares in a 2014
price-to-earnings multiple of 15-20.8 times, Thomson Reuters
publication IFR said.
The company is yet to finalise the total number of shares to
be sold in the IPO, though the primary-share component alone
could take the deal value to $3 billion to $4.3 billion, the
report added.
WH Group did not offer an immediate comment.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by Stephen Coates)