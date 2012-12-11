LONDON Dec 11 Britain wants to make it harder
for people to seek compensation for whiplash injuries after a
car crash, amid fears a rash of fraudulent claims has pushed up
the cost of insurance.
Under the proposals, published Tuesday by the Ministry of
Justice, whiplash victims would be scrutinised by independent
medical panels to weed out bogus claims. Insurance companies
would be allowed to challenge more cases in court.
The proposed measures from part of a drive to curb fraud
which car insurers say costs them 1 billion pounds ($1.6
billion) a year, much of it passed on to consumers.
Whiplash claims alone add 90 pounds to the average car
insurance premium, the Ministry of Justice said, adding the
proposed change would eliminate "easy paydays" for fraudsters.
"We welcome the consultation into ways of controlling
whiplash claims and curb the compensation culture which is
arbitrarily inflating insurance premiums for motorists," said
Chris Voller, claims director at the British arm of French
insurer Axa.
Car insurers have paid out more in claims and expenses than
they have taken in premiums every year since 1994, squeezed by a
combination of rising personal injury claims and intense
competition, according to the Association of British Insurers.
Whiplash is a form of neck injury caused by a sudden jolt
that snaps the head backwards, often when a car is struck by
another vehicle from the rear. Symptoms include persistent neck
and back pain.
There were half a million whiplash claims last year,
contributing to a 60 percent rise in personal injury claims
related to road accidents since 2006, the Ministry of Justice
said.
The government also plans to ban "no win, no fee" lawyers
paying referral fees to those who supply them with accident
victims' names, a practice that, insurers say, has encouraged
spurious and exaggerated claims.