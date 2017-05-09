May 9 UK corporate broking and wealth management
firm WH Ireland Group Plc hired two senior executives to
strengthen its wealth management business.
WH Ireland, which specializes in advising small and mid-cap
UK listed companies, appointed Peter Everitt as an independent
financial adviser in Cardiff.
The firm also hired Steve Hutchings as business development
manager in Milton Keynes.
Everitt was previously a self-employed IFA in South Wales.
Hutchings had a 20-year career at Coutts & Co, where he was team
leader and director, and set up the firm's Milton Keynes office.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)