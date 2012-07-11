FRANKFURT, July 11 The world's largest appliance
maker Whirlpool will increase its stake in Alno
in a move to cut the debt of Germany's second-largest
kitchen manufacturer and to reverse a slide in Alno's revenues.
Whirlpool will buy all shares that cannot be placed with
other investors in a 46 million euros ($56 million) capital
increase, Alno Chief Executive Max Mueller said in a conference
call on Wednesday.
Alno's banks - including Germany's second biggest lender
Commerzbank - will waive 20 percent of the outstanding
loans and have the remaining 44 million euros paid back.
"One should have done this three years back, but the former
executives were scared of putting things in order", Mueller
said.
Whirlpool already owns 18.8 percent of Alno. Family owners
and financial investor German Capital will not buy new shares
and see their stake diluted to a combined 5 percent.
Alno has been hit by harsh competition in the kitchen
sector, which has led to accumulated losses of 172 million euros
since 2006 and a 26 percent drop in turnover since then.