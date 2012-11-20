BRUSSELS Nov 20 U.S. appliance maker Whirlpool
secured EU regulatory approval on Tuesday to acquire a
controlling stake in Germany's second-largest largest kitchen
manufacturer Alno.
The European Commission, which acts as the competition
watchdog in the 27-member bloc, said market analysis had shown
there was sufficient competition in the markets for kitchen
furniture and domestic appliances.
"Customers could easily switch their purchases of kitchen
appliance to one of Whirlpool's competitors as an alternative
source of supply," the EU executive said in a statement.
Whirlpool, the world's biggest appliance maker, which
already owned a 18.8 percent share of Alno, said in July it
planned to buy all shares that could not be placed with other
investors in a 46 million euro ($59 million) capital raising.