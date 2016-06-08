(Corrects headline and paragraphs 1 and 12 to say additional
production lines, not plants)
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, June 8 Whirlpool Corp will
soon open its first Argentine factory in 14 years, with plans
for two more production lines within five years, the company's
chief Latin America executive said on Wednesday, saying
conditions there were better than in his native Brazil.
The plans laid out by Whirlpool's regional head Joao Carlos
Brega underscored Argentina's rising allure for foreign
investment as messy politics in neighboring Brazil hurt the odds
of structural reforms aimed at restarting growth in the
scandal-plagued country.
"The process in Argentina is already ahead of Brazil. It's
hopeful but they still need to deliver. They're doing their
homework with support from Congress, the population and a
serious government," Brega said at an event in Sao Paulo.
By contrast, he said the Brazilian economy is unlikely to
rebound strongly after hitting bottom this year.
"There will be a sense of relief - not improvement but
relief. That will last until the end of 2018, because the
political calendar is dominating the economic calendar. Then the
country will resume growth ... after the presidential election."
Investor enthusiasm for Brazil's interim President Michel
Temer has been tempered in recent weeks by corruption scandals
that forced out two ministers, hurting his business-friendly
agenda.
The setbacks have weakened support for Temer, strained his
coalition and raised the possibility that suspended leftist
President Dilma Rousseff could survive a Senate trail and return
to office.
Brega said the 2018 presidential campaign will be a chance
to build social consensus for tax and labor reforms to spur a
robust recovery. A poll on Wednesday showed most Brazilians
oppose a pension system reform, underscoring the challenges to
sweeping policy changes.
Whirlpool forecast an industry-wide 10 percent drop in
Brazilian appliance sales this year, but Brega said the company
has captured a larger share of revenue in the shrinking market.
Since the end of 2013, Whirlpool has avoided rehiring as
jobs turn over, reducing its head count in Brazil by 25 percent
or more in two years, he said, adding that there are no plans to
expand production in the country.
Brega recounted the painful experience of overseeing the
2002 closure of Whirlpool's last plant in Argentina during a
severe crisis. Since then the company has made appliances in the
country through local partnerships.
By September, Whirlpool plans to open a plant in Argentina
making cooking appliances, he said, adding that there were plans
for refrigerator and washing machine production lines over the
next five years.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Tom Brown)