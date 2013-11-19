BRIEF-Mannarino Systems & Software signs Investment Framework Agreement with Lockheed Martin
* Has signed an Investment Framework Agreement under Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy with Lockheed Martin
Nov 19 Whirlpool Corp : * Raymond James cuts to market perform from outperform - Theflyonthewall.com For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA
* Has signed an Investment Framework Agreement under Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy with Lockheed Martin
* On march 29, 2017 entered into a credit agreement with Bank Of America, N.A., as administrative agent - SEC filing
* Exited manufacturing plant located in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, taken actions to cease production at a plant located in Reynosa, Mexico