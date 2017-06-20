(Adds company comment, analyst comments, stock move)
By Nick Carey
DETROIT, June 20 Whirlpool Corp, the
world's largest maker of home appliances, said on Tuesday that
Jeff Fettig will step down on Oct. 1 after 13 years as chief
executive and will be replaced by the firm's current chief
operating officer, Marc Bitzer.
Whirlpool shares rose more than 0.7 percent in after-market
trading following the news.
Fettig, 60, has served as CEO since 2004 and will remain as
chairman of the board of the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based
company.
"Jeff has done an exceptional job over a long and successful
career," said Robert Wetenhall, an analyst at RBC Capital
Markets. "He leaves the company in great shape with a strong
management team in place."
Wetenhall said this was a "natural transition" to a new CEO
and was to be expected after Fettig's 13 years at the helm of
Whirlpool.
The move comes after a number of mixed quarters for the
appliance maker.
Whirlpool reported a rise in sales in the fourth and first
quarter - after reporting a decline in sales for the previous
four quarters - but missed estimates in both quarters and
lowered its earnings forecast for 2017 when reporting
first-quarter results on April 24.
Fettig steered the company through the Great Recession and
oversaw the acquisition of Italian appliance maker Indesit for
$1 billion in 2014 and Chinese appliance maker Hefei Rongshida
Sanyo Electric Co Ltd, which it announced it would acquire in
late 2013 for $552 million.
Whirlpool has had problems recently with integrating Indesit
and has been fighting a trade case against South Korean firms
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Corp.
The U.S. government recently determined those firms were selling
their washers in the U.S. market at dumping prices.
Keith Snyder, an equity analyst at CFRA Research, said
Bitzer was "probably the best pick to take over" at Whirlpool,
as he has lead two of the company's four regions, North America
and Europe, Middle East and Africa.
"Fettig has the company moving in the right direction and as
an insider with years of experience, Bitzer is an excellent
choice," Snyder said.
Whirlpool's stock is up 7 percent year to date.
In after-market trading, the company's shares were trading
up 0.7 percent from their official closing price, at $196.
