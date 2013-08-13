(Corrects U.S. dollar figure from $555 mln to $552 mln in headline and paragraph 1)

Aug 13 Home appliance maker Whirlpool Corp said its Chinese unit would acquire a 51 percent stake in Hefei Rongshida Sanyo Electric Co Ltd for about 3.4 billion yuan ($552 million).

Whirlpool said it plans to fund the purchase of the Chinese electrical appliances maker with cash on hand or debt. (r.reuters.com/mac42v)

($1 = 6.1223 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)