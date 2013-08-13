* To acquire majority stake in Hefei Sanyo for $552 million
* Deal gives U.S. company more access to fast-growing market
* Caterpillar's ERA fiasco may not be chilling M&A market
Aug 13 Whirlpool Corp said on Tuesday it
will buy a majority stake in China's Hefei Rongshida Sanyo
Electric Co Ltd for $552 million as the world's
largest maker of home appliances seeks to expand its sales in
Asia.
Hefei Sanyo, which makes washers, microwaves and
refrigerators sold under the Sanyo, Rongshida/Royal Star and
Diqua brand names, employs 10,000 workers at three manufacturing
facilities in China.
Last year, the company, which competes with larger Chinese
companies such as Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd and
GD Midea Holding, reported a net profit of $48
million on sales of $636 million.
The deal represents the first big purchase of a Chinese
company by a blue-chip U.S. buyer since Caterpillar Inc
bought ERA Mining, a maker of underground mining equipment, in
2012. Caterpillar later discovered an ERA subsidiary had engaged
in accounting misconduct that inflated ERA Mining's value.
Although Caterpillar was able to significantly reduce its
purchase price, the Peoria, Illinois-based company was forced to
take a $580 million charge as a result of the deal, and some
analysts feared the fiasco would put a chill on foreign
purchases of Chinese companies.
Whirlpool's purchase of Hefei Sanyo will help the U.S.
company boost its business in Asia, which contributed just 5
percent of its total sales of $4.7 billion the second quarter.
Hefei Sanyo was set up in 1994 as a joint venture between
Japan's Sanyo Electric Co, now a unit of Panasonic Corp
, and Hefei State-Owned Assets Holding Company Ltd, the
investment arm of the local state government.
"Whirlpool has a strong presence in China's higher tier
segments, this acquisition allows the company to build on,
complement, and grow its position in the emerging Chinese
market," Chief Executive Jeff Fettig said in a statement.
Whirlpool said its China unit would initially buy Sanyo's
29.51 percent stake in the company through a share purchase
deal. It will then acquire the remaining shares through a
private placement.
Whirlpool China will have to pay a break-up fee of $20
million if it fails to close the transaction.