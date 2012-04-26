April 26 Whirlpool Corp reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the world's largest
appliance maker benefited from price increases and cost cuts.
Net income fell to $92 million, or $1.17 a share in the
first quarter from $169 million, or $2.17 a share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.41 a share. Analysts
were looking for a profit of $1.12 on that basis, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The news came a day after news that price rises and sales
strength in Latin America helped smaller rival Electrolux
to beat forecasts in the first quarter.