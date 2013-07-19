(Corrects to delete bullet point about Whirlpool's profit
* U.S. appliance maker raises outlook
* Says it's seeing 'sustainable, profound' recovery in US
demand
* Shares rise nearly 8 percent
* Rival Electrolux echoes Whirlpool's outlook, optimism
By James B. Kelleher
CHICAGO, July 19 Home-appliance manufacturers
Whirlpool Corp and Swedish rival Electrolux AB
forecast a strong rebound in demand from Europe,
suggesting consumer confidence may be turning the corner after
being battered by a debt crisis and austerity measures.
Whirlpool profits surged 75 percent in the second quarter on
rising sales in all of its markets, especially Europe and the
United States, where the housing recovery boosted demand for
appliances.
Electrolux posted a slight drop in core earnings due in part
to currency effects, but reported the first rise in total
industry shipments of appliances in Europe in six quarters.
Electrolux Chief Executive Keith McLoughlin said he be
believed Europe's darkest days were behind it.
"While southern Europe continues to lag, there are some
positive trends in Germany, the Nordics in particular and the
UK," he said in an interview with Reuters.
Electrolux's prediction of a rebound in demand for its
products in Europe in 2014, and its raised forecast for U.S.
sales, sent its shares up 5 percent in European trading.
Whirlpool's gains were led by big unit sales increases in
Europe and Latin America, where revenue rose nearly 6 percent,
and the United States, where revenue was up 5.1 percent.
"We are seeing, we think, sustainable, profound demand
recovery in the U.S. marketplace," Jeff Fettig, Whirlpool's
Chairman and CEO, said during a conference call to discuss
earnings. "We're very pleased with where we are."
Whirlpool, the world's largest appliance maker, raised its
full year outlook, and shares jumped nearly 8 percent to $128.65
in afternoon trading.
Investors have been nervously searching for signs of growth
in the world's developed markets as China's economy has slowed
in recent quarters.
Whirlpool reported second-quarter profit of $198 million, or
$2.44 a share, up from $113 million, or $1.43 a share, during
the same period last year.
Excluding items, earnings per share were $2.37. Analysts, on
average, expected $2.42 a share.
Sales at the maker of Whirlpool, Maytag and KitchenAid
appliances rose 5.3 percent to $4.74 billion, compared with
analysts' estimates of $4.66 billion, according to Reuters data.
The company increased its full-year diluted earnings
forecast to a range of $10.05 to $10.55 a share from $9.80 to
$10.30.
