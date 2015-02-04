CHICAGO Feb 4 Whirlpool Corp on Wednesday posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by costs from two recent acquisitions.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $81 million, down more than 55 percent from $181 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share fell to $1.02 from $2.26. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)