By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, April 28 Whirlpool Corp posted
a higher quarterly net income on Tuesday but lowered its profit
forecast and sales outlook for 2015, predicting a significant
drop in Latin American sales owing largely to Brazil's
stagnating economy.
The world's largest maker of home appliances said the
strength of the U.S. dollar would continue to affect profits
this year.
Shares in Whirlpool dropped almost 9 percent after the
announcement.
In February the company warned that the strong greenback,
which means overseas sales of its washers and dryers, cooktops,
stoves and refrigerators translate into fewer U.S. dollars,
could shave $1 billion of its revenue in 2015.
In a conference call with analysts, Whirlpool said it has
introduced price increases in a number of markets including in
Canada, eastern Europe and Brazil to help offset the impact of
the strong dollar.
The world's largest maker of home appliances reported
first-quarter net income up 19 percent year on year to $191
million, or $2.38 a share. Analysts had expected earnings per
share of $2.34 for the quarter.
Revenue for the quarter totaled $4.8 billion, up from $4.4
billion a year earlier. Wall Street analysts had predicted
first-quarter sales of $5.06 billion.
Sales in North America, Whirlpool's biggest market, rose 0.4
percent in the quarter, but plummeted 24 percent in Latin
America. In Europe and Asia the company's sales rose
dramatically, reflecting recent acquisitions of Italian
appliance maker Indesit and Chinese appliance maker Hefei
Rongshida Sanyo Electric Co Ltd.
The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said that cost
reductions and recent acquisitions had helped offset the impact
of the strong U.S. dollar and falling demand in Brazil during
the first quarter.
Citing those same problems moving forward, Whirlpool lowered
its earnings per share forecast for 2015 to a range of between
$12 to $13, from its previous prediction of $14 to $15.
Analysts have predicted 2015 earnings for the company of
$13.81.
Whirlpool said its industry shipments in North America
should rise by roughly 4 percent this year, down from its
previous forecast of between 4 percent to 6 percent.
The company said sales in Latin America should drop in 2015
by between 10 percent to 12 percent, markedly lower than its
previous forecast of flat to down 3 percent.
Whirlpool left its forecasts for Europe and Asia unchanged.
In early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Whirlpool
shares were down more than 8.8 percent at $180.33.
(Editing by David Goodman, W Simon and Chris Reese)