BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement
* Callon petroleum company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement of additional senior unsecured notes
Oct 25 Whirlpool Corp reported a higher quarterly net profit on Tuesday as revenue took a hit from a strong U.S. dollar.
The world's largest maker of home appliances reported third-quarter net income of $238 million or $3.10 per share, up from $235 million or $2.95 per share a year earlier.
Whirlpool said third-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations totaled $3.66, compared with $3.45 a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share from ongoing operations of $3.86.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis; editing by Jason Neely)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Several Brazilian hedge funds suffered their worst one-day losses in at least a decade on Thursday after the country's financial markets were slammed by a graft scandal threatening to topple President Michel Temer and his reform agenda.