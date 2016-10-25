(Corrects headline to show profit missed estimates rather than fell)

By Nick Carey and Meredith Davis

Oct 25 Whirlpool Corp reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and gave a disappointing outlook, citing U.S. consumers' wariness about making big purchases ahead of the presidential election, and its shares fell nearly 12 percent.

The home appliance maker also reduced its planned capital expenditures for the year.

Executives said on a conference call with analysts that Whirlpool was experiencing a tough pricing environment in the United States due to discounts from competitors.

Chief Operating Officer Marc Bitzer said U.S. consumer confidence had been temporarily weakened by uncertainty over the upcoming presidential election but should return to normal in 2017.

Whirlpool reported third-quarter net income of $238 million, or $3.10 per share, up from $235 million, or $2.95 per share, a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to $3.66 from $3.45. Analysts on average had expected $3.86.

Revenue fell to $5.25 billion from $5.28 billion but would have risen if the dollar was weaker, Whirlpool said.

The company cut the top end of its full-year net income outlook to $11.75 a share from $12.00 while keeping the low end at $11.50.

Whirlpool forecast 2016 earnings per share of $14.00 to $14.25 from ongoing operations, below analysts' estimates of $14.61.

In a note for clients, JPMorgan analyst Michael Rehaut said Whirlpool could still reach its 2018 goals of $23 billion to $24 billion in sales and $20 and $22 in earnings per share, despite varying degrees of skepticism from investors.

"As a result, we expect Whirlpool to outperform its peers over the next 12 months," he added.

Benton Harbor, Michigan-based Whirlpool also lowered full-year capital investment plans for the second consecutive quarter, to between $650 million and $700 million from its previous target of $700 million to $750 million.

Whirlpool said it expected full-year shipments of its products to rise between 3 percent and 4 percent in North America, while those in Europe, the Middle East and Africa will be flat to up 2 percent.

Shipments in Asia should be flat to down 2 percent, the company said. It forecast a decline of 10 percent and 12 percent in Brazil due to that market's ongoing economic weakness.

In morning New York Stock Exchange trading, Whirlpool shares were down 11.9 percent at $150.17. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Additional reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)