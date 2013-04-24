WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
April 24 Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest appliance maker, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts and price increases.
The maker of Maytag and KitchenAid appliances said on Wednesday that first-quarter net earnings rose to $252 million, or $3.12 a share, from $92 million, or $1.17 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned $1.97 a share, beating the analysts' average estimate of $1.93, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
April 14 Shareholders have proposed that Facebook Inc prepare a report on the threat to democracy and free speech from so-called fake news spread on the social media forum, and the dangers it may pose to the company itself, according to a proxy filing made on Friday.