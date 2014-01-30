Jan 30 Whirlpool Corp said on Thursday
its quarterly profit jumped 48 percent due to strong sales gains
in North and South America, and indicated its 2014 earnings
would be broadly inline with analysts' forecasts.
The world's largest maker of home appliances reported a
fourth-quarter net profit of $181 million, or $2.26 a share, up
from $122 million, or $1.52 a share, a year earlier.
Sales at the maker of Whirlpool, Maytag and KitchenAid
appliances rose 6.2 percent to $5.1 billion.
It said sales rose in every region during the quarter except
Asia, where they dropped 7 percent, driven lower by a sharp
slowdown in demand in India.
Sales were up 9 percent in North America, 8 percent in Latin
America and 1 percent in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Looking forward, Whirlpool said it expects to report
full-year earnings excluding special items in a range of $12.00
to $12.50 a share.
Going into Thursday's report, analysts were expecting the
company to report full-year earnings excluding special items of
$12.26 a share, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.