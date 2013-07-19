China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
July 19 Whirlpool Corp reported a 75 percent increase in its second-quarter profit, boosted by strong demand and expansion in its gross margin.
The world's largest appliance maker said net income rose to $198 million, or $2.44 per share, from $113 million, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis Whirlpool earned $2.37 per share.
Sales rose 5 percent to $4.75 billion.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)