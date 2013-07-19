July 19 Whirlpool Corp reported a 75 percent increase in its second-quarter profit, boosted by strong demand and expansion in its gross margin.

The world's largest appliance maker said net income rose to $198 million, or $2.44 per share, from $113 million, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis Whirlpool earned $2.37 per share.

Sales rose 5 percent to $4.75 billion.