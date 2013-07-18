By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK, July 18
NEW YORK, July 18 A federal appeals court
reinstated a class action lawsuit against Whirlpool Corp
on Thursday in a victory for consumers whose group lawsuit had
been wiped out by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court in April reversed an earlier ruling from
the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit that consumers
could proceed as a group, known as class action certification,
and asked the Sixth Circuit to reconsider its decision.
Plaintiffs in the Whirlpool lawsuit had alleged that design
flaws in the front-loading washing machines caused certain mold
to develop and give off a musty odor.
Whirlpool had argued against certifying a class action
because there was too much variation between individual
plaintiffs, including which models they had purchased and to
what extent they were affected.
A federal judge in Ohio certified a class of Whirlpool
customers, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit
upheld that decision. Whirlpool appealed, and the Supreme Court
reversed the Sixth Circuit and asked it to reconsider in light
of the Supreme Court's ruling this year in another consumer
class action involving Comcast Corp.
In the Comcast case, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the
cable company and said that 2 million subscribers in the
Philadelphia area did not have enough in common to sue as a
group.
On Thursday, the Sixth Circuit affirmed its original
decision and said that the Whirlpool plaintiffs could proceed as
a class because they shared common issues about alleged design
flaws.
The appeals court ruling could affect the owners of nearly
163,000 Whirlpool washing machines sold in Ohio from 2002 until
2009. The case will now go back to the U.S. District Court,
where it had been halted during the appeal.
A lawyer for the consumers, Jonathan Selbin, said he was
pleased with the Sixth Circuit's "careful and thorough analysis
of the facts of the case." Whirlpool did not immediately return
a request for comment.
The case is nearly identical to another class action that
was reversed and sent back to the lower court by the Supreme
Court earlier this year over the same legal questions. That
case, which is currently pending before the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the 7th Circuit, involves a lawsuit by consumers
against Sears Roebuck & Co alleging it sold mold-prone washing
machines made by Whirlpool.