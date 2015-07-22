BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.44
* Centerpoint Energy reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $0.44 per diluted share; $0.37 per diluted share on a guidance basis
(Corrects to reflect ongoing business earnings per diluted share of $2.70, instead of GAAP per diluted share of $2.21)
July 22 Whirlpool Corp posted a slightly lower quarterly net profit on Wednesday due to a strong U.S. dollar and weak sales in Brazil.
The world's largest maker of home appliances reported second-quarter net income at $177 million, down from $179 million, a year ago.
The company's ongoing business earnings per diluted share in the second quarter was $2.70. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Centerpoint Energy reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $0.44 per diluted share; $0.37 per diluted share on a guidance basis
* Rosehill Resources Inc files for sale of up to 33.9 million class a common shares and warrants Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pdaooM) Further company coverage: