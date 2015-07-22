(Adds comments from conference call, analyst comment)

July 22 Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest maker of home appliances, on Wednesday reported a surprise increase in second-quarter earnings, helped by strength in Europe and Asia, and it backed its full-year forecast, sending its shares higher.

Investors had feared the company might cut its outlook, according to RBC analyst Robert Wetenhall. "Instead they reaffirmed it," he said. "That provided investors with a higher degree of confidence in the strengthening Whirlpool story."

The company said it benefited from acquisitions, cost-cutting and capacity reductions, but the strong U.S. dollar, which reduces the value of overseas sales, weighed on results.

Shares of Whirlpool, which at Tuesday's close were down more than 14 percent this year, rose 6.6 percent to $177.15.

The company said it still expected ongoing earnings, which exclude special items, of $12 to $13 per share for all of 2015. On that basis, it forecast $7.16 to $8.16 for the second half of the year.

Whirlpool reported ongoing earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from $2.62 a year earlier and beating analysts' expectations of $2.62.

Net income dipped to $177 million from $179 million, hurt by the strong U.S. dollar and weak sales in Brazil.

Free cash flow was slightly higher than a year earlier, with stronger working capital management offsetting the impact of acquisitions, said Investor Relations Director Chris Conley.

Whirlpool forecast 2015 net income of $9.50 to $10.50 a share, up from a previous range of $9 to $10, to reflect a gain from an investment in Latin America. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)