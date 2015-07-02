ROME, July 2 The world's largest home-appliance maker Whirlpool has reached a preliminary accord with Italian trade unions not to lay off staff or close down plants in the country, Italy's UILM union said on Thursday.

Whirlpool has been in talks for more than two months after its original restructuring plan to cut almost 2,000 jobs in Italy angered both the unions and the government.

"We have signed an important preliminary accord which will be put to workers in all the factories and offices in the coming days," UILM's General Secretary Rocco Palombella said.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)