ROME, July 2 The world's largest home-appliance
maker Whirlpool has reached a preliminary accord with Italian
trade unions not to lay off staff or close down plants in the
country, Italy's UILM union said on Thursday.
Whirlpool has been in talks for more than two months after
its original restructuring plan to cut almost 2,000 jobs in
Italy angered both the unions and the government.
"We have signed an important preliminary accord which will
be put to workers in all the factories and offices in the coming
days," UILM's General Secretary Rocco Palombella said.
