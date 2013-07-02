BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
LONDON, July 2 Whitbread PLC : * Whitbread launches new hotel concept * New concept will target major UK city centres such as London and Edinburgh * First 'hub by premier inn' to open on st. martin's lane in London in summer
2014 * Targeting to have around 40 'hub by premier inn' hotels (6,000 rooms) opened
or in the pipeline by 2018
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.